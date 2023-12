Meeka is an active cattle dog mix around 2-years-old weighing just 31 pounds. She prefers to be your only (and favorite) pet. Meeka is athletic and is a jumper, so a tall fence would be a plus for playtime. Meeka can be yours for $22, and will come with current inoculations, license, microchip, spay and a free vet checkup. Make Meeka’s dream come true! Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED