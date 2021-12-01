Clark County organizations holding tree ornament contest

The Clark County Solid Waste District and Keep Clark County Beautiful are holding a holiday reused ornament contest this month.
The contest is to help decorate the Christmas tree that is up in the Specialty Recycling drive-thru located at 1620 W. Main St. in Springfield.
Individuals interested can create their own Christmas ornament by reusing old things that would otherwise end up in the landfill.
Participants can bring their finished ornament to the Specialty Recycling drive-thru between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on any Thursday or from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Ornaments must be received by Thursday, Dec. 16.
Staff members will then vote on the most creative ornament and the winner will receive a free Earth Machine backyard composter.
For more information, visit Keep Clark County Beautiful or Clark County, Ohio on Facebook.
