Brian A. Dague Jr., 32, of Park Layne, domestic violence, continued, OR Bond.

Aaron M. Dudgeon, 23, of 927 E. John St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, to be transported to Rocking Horse, OR Bond.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, theft, continued, PD appointed, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Crystal A. Cyr, 34, of New Carlisle, use/possession drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Justin Hassel Howard, 25, of 1802 Springmont Ave., OVI, continued,OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Cynthia Kay Rucker, 67, of Mechanicsburg, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, ALS remains, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Saintiles Saintimont, 37, of 827 Montgomery Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Stephen M. Ault, 41, of 2507 Beatrice St., theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Dashaun Eugene Brandon, 23, of 1956 Elmsford St., OVI, continued, PD appointed.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 27, of 72 S. Freeman St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Mark D. Hickman, 52, of Fairborn, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon Lee Campbell, 35, of 1036 Wayne Ave., criminal damaging, continued, no contact with Zachary Crable.

Daljeet Singh, 27, of 211 The Post Road Apt. F, menacing, continued, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.