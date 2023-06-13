Jeremy Key, 49, of Tipp City, request for bail, dismissed.

Frank Newsome, 75, of 92 Quinby Lane, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jenah Pearson, 29, of 1920 Catalpa, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Curtis Gifford, released on own recognizance bond.

Juan M. Ramirez, 36, of Medway, violation of temporary protection order, continued, bond $1,000.

Ashley M. Reeder, 36, of 527 Cedar St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.