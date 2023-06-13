BreakingNews
Urbana's Black Heritage Festival returns bigger in second year
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Bridgett C. Ehling, 57, of 915 Montgomery Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Konner L. Hileman, 29, of 205 E. Madison Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Sir L. Holloway, 18, of 222 E. Euclid Ave., burglary, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Jaymar M. Johnson, 27, of 1604 N. Yellow Springs, felonious assault, innocent, continued, no contact with Chantel White.

Jeremy Key, 49, of Tipp City, request for bail, dismissed.

Frank Newsome, 75, of 92 Quinby Lane, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jenah Pearson, 29, of 1920 Catalpa, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Curtis Gifford, released on own recognizance bond.

Juan M. Ramirez, 36, of Medway, violation of temporary protection order, continued, bond $1,000.

Ashley M. Reeder, 36, of 527 Cedar St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

