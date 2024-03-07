Herby Destin, 25, of 135 E. Liberty St., no operator’s license, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

John J. Miller, 43, of 800 Homestead Ave., drug abuse, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Zachary T. Sowers, 27, of 1234 W. Pleasant St., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500, disrupting public service, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Precious R. L. Adams, 22, of 1957 Portage Path, OVI amended to OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed/cost and fines to be public defender within 6 months, credit for time served 3 days driver’s intervention program, fined $375.

Krystal Jackson, 37, of 451 Baldwin Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed, fine/cost due within 2 months, fined $375.

Kiara S. Mingo, 31, of 333 E. John St., Apt. E, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed without fee, costs/fees due within 30 months, fined $375.

Joseph L. Robinson, 53, of 619 Miami St., aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Honiesty M. Fenwick, 25, of 753 Sherman Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Preston L. Johnson, 27, of 303 Indiana Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tiffany S. Judy, 43, of 1217 Driscoll Ave., theft, continued, bond remains $500 community service/10%, public defender appointed.

Naomie L. Salyer, 30, of 555 E. Northern Ave., Apt. 2, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Salyers, 26, of 1004 Park Ave., assault amended to disorderly, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days jail consecutive to 23CRB02238.

Margaret J. Worthington, 37, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Vanessa Maureen Byrd, 40, of 4241 Tritle Trail, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Navaeh L. Eldridge, 21, of 1257 E. Cedarview Drive, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua C. Marano, 21, of 372 S. Douglas Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.