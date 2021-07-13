springfield-news-sun logo
Cases called include:

John C. Arment, 38, of 262 Hedge Drive, felonious assault/weapon, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Andrew Marquese Collins, 22, of 408 E. Madison Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Tina L. Huffman, 45, of South Vienna, OH, BW served-deft jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

John J. Romel, 39, at large, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Jeremiah L. Rothgeb, 39, at large, felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, bond $15,000.

Lowell Adam Short, 41, of 1501 Clifton Ave., vehicular vandalism, innocent, continued, eligible int.

Michael T. Sibole, 30, at large, burglary, continued, PD appointed.

