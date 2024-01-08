Kellen M. Etherington, 20, of 2410 Van Buren Ave., criminal damaging, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kristin L. Kraus, 32, of 922 Sunset Ave., Apt. C, theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond, possession of criminal tools, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Madison Y. Penwell, 21, of 42 W. High St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Leacey J. Pullins, 21, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. F, theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Leacey J. Pullins, 21, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. F, possession of criminal tools, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher L. Silvers, 45, of 833 Mount Joy, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael R. Parks, 22, of 2716 Dale Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 31 days suspended, 29 days credit for time served, 24 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine/costs due within 6 months, fined $375.

Anthony S. Ferryman, 38, of 4100 Troy Road, Lot 22, public indecency, continued, public defender appointed.

Wilguens Galimette, 34, of 1814 Hillside Ave., OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Opal J. Mcdonald, 34, of 131 E. Southern Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Victor J. Roberts, 37, of Anderson, IN, possess drugs, dismissed.

Phillip P. Saunders, 39, fugitive, dismissed.

Daniell J. Taylor Sr., 44, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Paula A. Williams, 41, of 1427 Northgate Road, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Cynthia M. Grant, 51, of 2247 Sunnyland Blvd., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Leslie H. Workman, 39, of Medway, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Montez A. Applin, 31, of 1312 Euclid Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Eduardo A. Fitch, 48, of Sidney, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cori A. Galiher, 36, of Newark, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Levi W. Statler, 20, of 857 1/2 Sherman, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Willis E. Brooks III, 59, of Columbus, request for bail, dismissed.

Joel T. Salyer, 41, request for bail, dismissed.