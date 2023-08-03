Cases called included:

Joshua P. Garcia, 40, of New Carlisle, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Devin A. Davis, 31, of North Hampton, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Karolyn J. Hutchison, 61, of 4907 Ridgewood Road E., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Paris I. Swain, 27, of 838 Stump Lane, assault, dismissed.

Jaronte Tilman, 30, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Zachary C. Winget, 29, of 1082 Mound St., failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, attempt, bench warrant ordered.

Zachery C. Winget, 29, of 1082 Mound St., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, validation sticker, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered.

Richard E. Wolford, 59, of 220 Montgomery Ave., Apt. 22, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Devin A. Davis, 31, of North Hampton, child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Salena M. Durst, 20, of 413 N. Yellow Springs St., falsification, bench warrant ordered.

Nicholas P. Holmes, 32, of New Carlisle, child endangering, continued, child endangering, dismissed.

Neandra Ramey, 43, of Dayton, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, dismissed, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Emery T. Runkle, 67, of 2730 Hilltop Ave., OVI, dismissed, amended to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $125.

Deja T. L. Yates, 21, of Cincinnati, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Amanda M. Fenwick, 28, of 1019 Middle St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Tommy L. Kelly, 50, of 411 E. Cassilly, strangulation, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Ashley M. Reeder, 36, of 527 Cedar St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.