Cases called included:

Michael D. Boggs Jr., 18, of 1613 Maiden Lane, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Kaitlyn R. Brown, 18, of 13 S. Shaffer St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Damon W. Cooper, 46, of 2816 S. York Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no further incidents condition of released on own recognizance bond.

Dale S. Cyphers, 47, of 1233 Cedarview Drive W., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond with no 500 feet restitution.

Matthew D. Goodridge, 36, of N. Hampton, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Tyler E. Hazlett, 39, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, fail control/attention, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Douglas A. Jones, 58, of Fairborn, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Kendra S. Keeran, 38, of 1756 Delaware Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Kevin D. Murnahan, 61, of 820 W. North St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Dylan M. Potter, 29, of 523 1/2 W. College Ave., falsification, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, no operator’s license, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dylan M. Potter, 29, of 523 1/2 W. College Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Earl Risner, 81, of 248 Floral Ave., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jessica Rowland, 36, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Misty D. Wallen, 46, of 524 East Cecil St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered.

Kervens Chery, 25, falsification, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Aaron K. Hammond, 48, of 16 N. Freeman St., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Tyler L. Johnson, 24, of 2015 Gridley Ct, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, must provide address before released.

Dylan A. Lay, 22, of 3301 Miller Road #2, aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, suspended on 6 months probation, no further incidents with res. of 810 Applewood NC.

Carl L. Tyree Jr., 55, of 4296 Old Columbus Road, menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Christopher M. Aldrich, 34, of 1750 Baker Road Lot 133, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Luke D. Holloway, 23, of Englewood, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, marked lanes, dismissed.

Tiffany A. Mcclanahan, 38, of 1019 W. Columbia St., assault, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 6 months of probation, group supervision, fined $50.

Lynsey M. Pace, 26, of 4401 Yale St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Francine M. Powell, 32, of 2020 Beatrice St., child endangering amended to disorderly, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 9 months of probation, group supervision.

Steven Ryan, 44, of 1811 W. High St., possession of criminal tools, dismissed, attempt, dismissed, criminal trespass amended to disorderly, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $25.

Konner L. Hileman, 29, of Xenia, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs due within 30 days before probation ends, fined $250.

Melissa A. Isaac, 36, of 5327 Old Columbus Ave., violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Nakisha Nashay Martin, 23, of 318 N. Jackson St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Justin W. Mathers, 35, of 2403 Van Buren Ave., assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, continued, menacing, continued, menacing, dismissed.

Frank Newsome, 75, of 92 Quinby Lane, theft, bench warrant ordered.