Stephen M. Castle, 53, of 709 N. Florence Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Rebekah J. Cullum, 50, of 228 Carter Road, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

James T. Harris, 44, of 2034 W. Mile Road, warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty.

Nicholas A. Leverenz, 36, of 214 Bellevue Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Antonia Moroles, 27, of 205 Grand Ave., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Antonio Moroles, 27, of 205 Grand Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Richard C. Rogers, 42, of 1438 Woodward Ave., theft, guilty, guilty, 120 days of jail, jail credit for time served/concurrent with prison sentence, assessed costs $50, theft, innocent, dismissed.

Ashley D. Vidakovich, 35, of Cable, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Caleb Collins, 20, of 2666 E. Leffel Lane, drive without owner consent, continued, public defender appointed.

Clifford Cowan, 46, of 1444 Delta Road, Apt. G, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Karlheinz G. Brown, 41, of 6201 Penny Pike, theft amended to unlawful use property, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs/pay restitution, fined $200.

Tyron D. Martin, 44, of 336 Rosewood Avenue, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dawn S. Mccloud, 39, of 121 Cottage Place, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Julie A. Moore, 50, of 1322 Linden Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Matthew S. Moore, 41, of 136 E. 2nd Street, request for bail, dismissed.

Danielle D. Parker, 48, of 501 W. High St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Richard C. Rogers, 42, of 1438 Woodward Ave., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, jail credit for time served/consecutive with prison sentence, fined $50, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, jail credit for time served/concurrent with 23CRB370, fined $50, theft, dismissed.

Richard C. Rogerslinton, 42, of 1438 Woodward Ave., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, jail credit for time served/concurrent with 23CRB370, fined $50.

Naomie L. Salyer, 29, of 555 E. Northern Ave., Apt. 2, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Curtis M. Scheerschmidt II, 32, of 1561 Benin, weapons while intoxicated amended to disorderly, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 12 months of probation, firearm forfeited, group supervision, fined $50.

Kyle J. Warner, 39, of 1225 Driscoll Ave., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $50.

Kyle J. Warner, 39, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $50.

Tabitha D. Wooten, 43, of 2680 Tecumseh Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Miranda B. G. Diaz, 33, of 240 W. Perrin Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Elder D. Gonzalez, 37, of 234 E. Euclid Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Richard C. Rogers, 42, of 1438 Woodward Ave., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, jail credit for time served/consecutive with prison sentence, fined $50, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, jail credit for time served/concurrent with 23CRB370, fined $50, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, jail credit for time served/concurrent with prison sentence, fined $50, theft, dismissed, assault, continued, theft, dismissed.

Richard C. Rogers, 42, of 1438 Woodward Ave., theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, jail credit for time served/concurrent with 23CRB370, fined $50.

Kyle J. Warner, 39, of 1225 Driscoll Ave., theft, dismissed, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $50, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $50, theft, dismissed.

Kyle J. Warner, 39, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $50, theft, dismissed, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $50, theft, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Kyle J. Warner, 39, of 1225 Driscoll Ave., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $50.

Kyle J. Warner, 39, of 1225 Driscoll Ave., theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Kyle J. Warner, 39, of , theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $50.

Dakota W. Whitt, 31, of 516 Hubert Ave., theft, continued, criminal trespass, continued, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Steven A. Zaldana, 42, of 1420 Mason St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, hit skip probation violation prop., bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Nicholas A. Leverenz, 36, of 214 Bellevue Ave., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 314 W. Mulberry St., criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Benjamin D. Jackson, 52, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Benjamin D. Jackson, 52, of Cincinnati, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Gavin M. Mullennix, 23, of Troy, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Richard C. Rogers, 42, of 1438 Woodward Ave., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, jail credit for time served/consecutive with prison sentence, fined $50, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, jail credit for time served/concurrent with 23CRB370, fined $50, theft, dismissed.

Richard C. Rogers, 42, of 1438 Woodward Ave., theft, dismissed, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, jail credit for time served/concurrent with 23CRB370, fined $50.

Michael Armitage, 28, of 210 Sycamore Road, domestic violence, innocent, continued, did not qualify for public defender, no contact condition of bond, provide address before release from jail, bond $1,500.

Sean L. Cameron, 49, of 142 Delcourt Drive, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Rickey A. Moore Jr., 29, of 914 W. Grand Ave., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Amy L.. Smith , 44, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, harassment w/bodily substance, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.