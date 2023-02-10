X
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
49 minutes ago

Cases called included:

James A. Hannon, 49, of 318 S. Belmont St., gross sexual imposition, continued, bond $10,000.

Jayson S. Hassell, 41, of Medway, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Phillip D. Higgins, 32, of 124 1/2 Rice St., PV denied, guilty, bond $2,500.

Phillip D. Higgins, 32, of 124 1/2 Rice St., PV denied, guilty.

Darrin J. Pollock Jr., 33, of 1115 Selma Road, falsification, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Darrin J. Pollock Jr., 33, of 1016 Sunset Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Jinae A. Taulbee, 30, of 5765 Prairie Road, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Jinae A. Taulbee, 30, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Edny Joseph, 46, of 506 W. Southern Ave., flee/elude, dismissed.

Edny Joseph, 46, of 506 W. Southern Ave., operate without valid operator license, guilty, fined $50, marked lanes, guilty, fined $10.

Dovral Medard, 43, of 932 Linden Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Carolyn S. Adkins, 48, of 2030 Lexington Ave., driver license required, guilty, restitution to be paid by Dec. 11, 2023, fine/costs due by Dec. 11, 2023, fined $100, fail to yield, guilty, fine due by 12/11/23, fined $50.

Joshua R. Holland, 35, of 1517 W. Jefferson St., violation of TPO, guilty, 180 days of jail with 179 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, must provide PO with his mental health assessment, must continue in outpatient treatment, must provide PO with proof of employment, fined $150, violation of TPO, guilty, 180 days of jail with 179 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, fined $150, violation of TPO, dismissed.

