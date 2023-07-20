Cases called included:

Tariq Q. Cameron, 20, of 306 Catherine St., strangulation, dismissed.

Dyron M. Flack, 23, of 1912 W. Washington St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jamie Morales-Ramirez, 26, of Hamilton, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Thomas W. Neighbors Sr., 42, of 1641 Cypress St., felonious assault, dismissed, felonious assault, dismissed.

Terianna N. Owens, 18, of 1756 Delaware Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jamie Ramirez, 26, of Hamilton, guilty.

Gracie Troyer, 21, of Urbana, telecommunication harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jeremy Becraft, 35, of 6826 W. National Road, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Morris Cooper Jr., 53, of Hammond, IN, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Emily M. Butts, 20, of 1308 Juniper Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered.

Paul E. Campbell, 32, of 302 E. High St Apt 9, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail, fined $353.76.

Mindy M. Cunningham, 32, of 2842 Oletha Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Misty A. Donahue, 40, of 880 Gable St., child endangering amended to disorderly, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Bridgett C. Ehling, 57, of 915 Montgomery Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Kaleb M. Foland, 18, of 311 Hickory Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lashonda L. Lynn, 24, of 1455 Selma Road, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jayson S. Davis, 30, of 1311 W. Pleasant St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.