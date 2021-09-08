Cases called included:
Eugene G. Dase III, 43, of 1936 Jordan Drive Apt. E, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.
Marcus N. Dearmond Jr., 28, of 420 Plum St., PV warrant served-deft jailed, guilty.
Christian Herring, 30, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, bond $500.
Tricia L. Riley, 48, of 539 Villa Rd, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond.
Infinity Rose, 20, of 1308 Delta Road Apt. A, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond.”
Robert E. Tackett, 60, of 2023 Christopher Dr., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $10,000.
Curtis J. Watts, 43, of 921 Tibbetts Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.
William S. Wellington Jr , 57, of 1835 S. Center Blvd., DUI-drugs, innocent, continued, or bond.
Jeremy A. Edley Jr., 31, of 1010 N. Limestone, bench warrant served-deft jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.