springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
40 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Eugene G. Dase III, 43, of 1936 Jordan Drive Apt. E, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Marcus N. Dearmond Jr., 28, of 420 Plum St., PV warrant served-deft jailed, guilty.

Christian Herring, 30, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, bond $500.

Tricia L. Riley, 48, of 539 Villa Rd, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond.

Infinity Rose, 20, of 1308 Delta Road Apt. A, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Robert E. Tackett, 60, of 2023 Christopher Dr., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $10,000.

Curtis J. Watts, 43, of 921 Tibbetts Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

William S. Wellington Jr , 57, of 1835 S. Center Blvd., DUI-drugs, innocent, continued, or bond.

Jeremy A. Edley Jr., 31, of 1010 N. Limestone, bench warrant served-deft jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

In Other News
1
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Coronavirus: Health leaders in Clark, Champaign counties prepare for...
3
Family & Youth Initiatives to host fundraiser to help ‘make community...
4
Clark State to hold registration event
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top