Timothy S. Ervin, 32, of 1101 Pine St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Lisa Mintz, 57, of 802 Innisfallen Ave., obstruct official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Josue G. Morales, 20, of 252 Buxton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jaquan D. Robinson, 22, of 1724 Lagonda Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Matthew L. Williams, 26, of 212 Wakter St., strangulation, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Jordan C. Lewis, 18, of 2650 E. High St., Apt. 104, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed.

Richard T.Lewis, 32, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Jamie L. Morrissey, 37, criminal trespass, continued, bond changed to OR.

Stevon L. Turner, 18, of 301 S. Belmont Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed.

Jamie G. Weaton, 22, of 3895 Cabot Drive, Apt. R, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Tabitha D. Wooten, 43, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Chase D. Alexander, 40, of Enon, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Jeanette N. Bond, 37, of South Vienna, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Luis A. Bravo, 26, of 806 Allen Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Jeremy L. Cooper, 35, of 837 Southfield Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Gustave Luc, 30, of 1622 Kenton St., wrong way on one way, guilty, fined $25, marked lanes, guilty, fined $25, driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fined $25.

Christine E. Mackert, 31, theft, continued, bond remains $1000 community service/10%.

Zachary M. Melton, 34, of New Carlisle, falsification, guilty, 49 days of jail with 49 days suspended.

Jamie L. Morrissey, 37, criminal trespass, continued, bond changed to or.

Biscendy Orzil III, 33, of 620 E. Grand Ave., OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 3 days credit for time served, 365 days of driver’s license suspension, 1 year non reporting probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, no mood/mind altering chemicals during probation, fined $375.

Borasse Richard, 33, of 1590 E. High St., Apt. 1, child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Paul J. Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, guilty, 12 months of probation, jail with each GG finding per case-see disposition entry, review for consideration of drug program, theft, guilty, jail with each GG finding per case-see disposition entry, review for consideration of drug program.

Paul J. Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, guilty, jail with each GG finding per case-see disposition entry, review for consideration of drug program.

Paul J. Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, guilty, jail with each GG finding per case-see disposition entry, refer for consideration of drug program.

Paul J Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, dismissed.

Paul J Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, guilty, 12 months of probation, jail with each GG finding per case-see disposition entry, review for consideration of drug program, obstructing official business, guilty, jail with each GG finding per case-see disposition entry.

Paul J Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, guilty, 12 months of probation, jail with each GG finding per case-see disposition entry, review for consideration of drug program.