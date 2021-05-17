Lisa M. Everhart, 35, of 245 Chestnut Ave., theft, innocent, continued, ct appointed.

Kyle M. Harris, 30, of 1308 N. Lowry Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, bond $500.

Justin H. Ilges, 36, of 910 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, innocent, continued, pd appointed.

Teresa M. Pollard, 53, of 2010 Rebert Pike, obstructing justice, innocent, continued, pd appointed.

Benjamin E. Roman, 37, of 468 Stanton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, DUS, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Simms, 35, of 576 Selma Rd., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jacqueline E. Brown, 32, of 1617 S. Sweetbriar Lane, confinement of dogs, dismissed.

Jacqueline E. Brown, 32, of 1617 S. Sweetbriar Lane, confinement of dogs, dismissed.

Jacqueline E. Brown, 32, of 1617 S. Sweetbriar Lane, confinement of dogs, dismissed, confinement of dogs, guilty, fined $75, confinement of dogs, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to display dog license, dismissed, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Casey E. Cline, 36, of 101 W. Leffel Lane, child endangering reduced to disorderly, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $100, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Ulys Estes, 54, of 380 Sherman Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 140 days of jail with 137 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $375.

Benjamin E. Roman, 37, of 468 Stanton Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Tiffany Shade, 38, of Dayton, OH, DUI, guilty, 24 months of driver license suspension, 11 months of jail with 10 months suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $850, open container, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Holland Shelton, 38, of 626 N. Murray St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $375.

Alexis D. Escobar, 26, of 514 Lawnview Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Kevin J. Osman, 56, of Xenia, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon S. Stang, 37, of Dayton, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Tomisha L. Bullard, 28, of 918 Sunset Ave. Apt C, burglary, continued, pd appointed.

Kevin Engle, 20, of 5031 W. National Rd., DUI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 80 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, 24 months of probation, 90 days jail, 80 suspended consecutive to 21trc0733, and 21trc01755, 2 year ISP, chemical department treatment, mental health assessment,, and follow up and 90 days scram, fined $525, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, operating without valid operator license, dismissed, unsafe vehicle, dismissed, driving without lights, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Kevin P. Engle, 67, of 5031 W. National Rd., OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 80 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 2 year probation, fee on 21trc03682, ISP, chemical department treatment, mental health evaluation, 90 days scram, fined $525, DUI, dismissed, pass over double yellow, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 80 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 90 days jail, 80 days suspended, consecutive to 21trc00733, 2 year probation, fee on 21trc036382, ISP, chemical department treatment, mental health evaluation, 90 days scram, fined $525.

Theodore M. Foster Jr, 53, of 711 Mavor St., OVI, continued, pd appointed.

Bradly J. Hornsby, 44, of Indianapolis, IN, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Deon Monroe, 40, of 1030 Old Columbus Rd., possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered.

Deon J. Monroe, 40, of 1030 Old Columbus Rd., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Deon J. Monroe, 40, of 1030 Old Columbus Rd., OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher A. Pratt, 50, of 827 W. 2nd St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, ISP probation/drug and alcohol assessment, fined $600.

Anthony Williams, 54, of Dayton, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

James L. J .Gilliam, 38, of 356 S. Yellowsprings #85, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Dre A. Trent, 26, of 1107 Selma Rd., OVI, continued, driver license law, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.