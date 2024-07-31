Andre Collins, 25, of 408 E. Madison Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Laura Davis, 54, of North Hampton, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandon S. Dillon, 36, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with Speedway in New Carlisle, released on own recognizance bond.

Kameron C. Evans, 28, of Urbana, assault, innocent, continued, waiver of attorney required for PT and waiver of time, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

James E. Freeze, 46, of 429 S. Limestone St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with victims, released on own recognizance bond, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Gage Harrison, 29, of 714 Stanton Ave., speed, guilty, assessed costs $40.

Timothy A. Moreland, 56, of 1750 Baker Road, Apt. 24, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim.

Jeremy Reed, 38, of New Carlisle, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with victim, bond $2,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael P. Schielke, 18, of 3686 S. Charleston Pike, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Robbie L. Brewer II, 30, of 1601 W. Main St., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Deziree M. Brown, 25, of 1221 Heard Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Barbara A. Clifford, 41, of St. Paris, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jean M. Gaspard, 36, of 1503 Linden Ave., disrupting pub. service, dismissed.

Matthew S. Gregory, 47, of 1717 Kenwood Ave., theft, continued, bond remains 2,500 community service/10%, possession of criminal tools, continued, theft, continued, bond changed to released on own recognizance bond.

Brittney E. Hughes, 38, of South Vienna, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Phina Moricette, 44, of 1204 Mound St., domestic violence, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Emile Phillipe, 25, of 1525 E. Home Road, obstructing official business, dismissed, failure to disclose own personal information info, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, suspended on 6 months law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 4 months, fined $50.

Natanael Pierre, 33, of 1627 Woodward Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Charles E. Walker II, 69, of 467 E. Cassilly St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

David L. Au, 38, of Pataskala, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Daniel M. Best, 33, of Huber Heights, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $100, assault, dismissed.

David A. Dodson, 42, of 705 Meredith St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Patrick E. Francois, 32, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Amombien Luresse, 34, of 609 Portage Path, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Anthony U. Ekeh, 44, of Chicago, IL, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ricardi Lapaix, 48, of 738 S. Center St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Brian J. Ward, 36, of 2126 Rutland Ave., OVI/refusal, dismissed, OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, distracted driving, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Brian J. Ward, 36, of 2126 Rutland Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed, unauthorized use of vehicle, dismissed.

Larese R. Watkins, 52, of 1506 Heard Ave., theft, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Larese R. Watkins, 52, of 1506 Heard Ave., theft, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed, theft, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed.