Cases called included:

Roger L. Clarkston, 38, of 138 S. Western Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Bryson D. Mckeever, 28, of 366 E. Cecil St., menacing, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Bryson D. Mckeever, 28, of 366 E. Cecil St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Shane M. Rettig, 30, of New Carlisle, physical control, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 33, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

David M. White II, 33, of 827 1/2 S. Limestone, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Levi A. Adkins, 30, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Justin G. Dulebohn, 33, of , receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed.

Airel N. Flournoy, 23, of 1930 Jordan Drive, Apt. A, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

Robert L. Dodson Jr., 38, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James R. Hughes II, 53, of 2818 Maplewood Ave., receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered.

Traci N. Lopez, 34, of 1819 Highland Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Tyron D. Martin, 44, of 336 Rosewood Avenue, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with R. Coley.

Julie A. Moore, 50, of 1322 Linden Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with T. Crockran.

Angila Mossbarger, 47, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Journey A. Powell, 24, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Journey A. Powell, 24, of Urbana, obstructing official business, guilty, 75 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, fined $250.

Jalil T. Thomas, 27, of 132 Seever St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron M. Toms, 43, of 3457 Fold Ream Road, Lot 231, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Sifu T.M. Davis, 36, of Dayton, flee/elude police officer, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days jail, 57 suspended on 2 years abide law, fined $150.

Clayton L. Anderson, 27, of 431 Scott St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

George A. Pennington Jr., 66, of 1100 Dayton Ave., cruelty to companion animals, continued, cruelty to companion animals, continued, cruelty to companion animals, continued, cruelty to companion animals, dismissed, cruelty to companion animals, dismissed, cruelty to companion animals, dismissed, cruelty to companion animals, dismissed, cruelty to companion animals, dismissed, cruelty to companion animals, dismissed, prohibition/companion animals, dismissed, prohibition/companion animals, dismissed, prohibition/companion animals, dismissed, prohibition/companion animals, dismissed, prohibition/companion animals, dismissed, prohibition/companion animals, dismissed, prohibition/companion animals, dismissed, prohibition/companion animals, dismissed, prohibition/companion animals, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed.

Samantha R. Cain , 37, of 117 Kinnane Ave., two lights, dismissed.