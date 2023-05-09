BreakingNews
Cases called included:

Andrew S. Burlingame, 24, of 809 Catherin St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with K. McCallister, bond $1,500.

Allen M. Craig, 35, of 2735 1/2 Merritt St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kaleb M. Foland, 18, of 311 Hickory Drive, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Dion M. Gatewood, 42, of 1302 Delta Road, Apt. F, bench warrant served defendant jailed, dismissed, bond set at “no bond”, guilty.

Idris M. Jabbar, 30, of Xenia, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Royalty D. Jones, 19, of 1656 Lambers Drive, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Anthony D. Lane, 30, of 1030 Baha Drive, request for bail, dismissed.

Jayson V. Rickman, 57, of 512 Monaco Drive, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with C. Beverly, bond $2,500.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 48, of 360 S. Limestone St., receiving stolen property, continued, bond $2,000.

Derek W. Wilbur, 34, of 2538 Redcoach Drive D., domestic violence, continued, bond $5,000.

