Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Shannon N. Cochran, 43, of 1026 Middle St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Andrew T. Kemp, 31, of 2137 Lrch St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Joseph E. Marlowe, 46, of Medway, domestic violence, guilty, continued, no contact with J. Marlowe, released on own recognizance bond, assault, dismissed.

Jason L. Silvers, 32, of 2756 Merrit St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, declined public defender, bond $1,500.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 30, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle, guilty, guilty.

Steven Worthington, 36, of 3305 Glouster St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Rosthene Samba, 25, of Dayton, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $250.

Heather M. Shaw, 37, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Montilita B. Allen, 46, of 11 Schaffer St., menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Reyna Martinez, 29, of 2022 Mircale Mile, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, condition of suspended sentence, timely payment of fine and costs, and no driving or license offenses for 1 year, fine costs due by March 19, 2024 @ 8:45 a.m., need not appear if paid in full, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Taheed N. Moore, 22, of 1637 Woodward Ave., possession of drugs, dismissed.

Roger See, 47, of 2441 Gladden Ave., no operator’s license, dismissed.

