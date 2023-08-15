BreakingNews
Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon expected to take stand in own trial today

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
19 minutes ago
X

Cases called included:

Brooklyn Bishop, 19, of 1924 Ontario Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaliyah M. Dodd, 20, of 201 Bellevue Ave., assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Dustin A. Greathouse, 34, of Dayton, assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jae D. Grigsby, 18, of Englewood, flee/elude police officer, continued, refused public defender, bond $25,000.

Tatia L. Henry, 52, of 3222 E. High St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Gina L. Lane, 62, of Englewood, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, refused public defender, bond $1,500.

Sherri L. Morris, 56, of 1916 Sierra, aggravated assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Jessica M. Parsons, 30, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Douglas Severs, 61, of 2365 W. First St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dakota W. Whitt, 30, disorderly, no contest, continued, bond $1,500.

Dakota W. Whitt, 30, criminal trespass, no contest, continued, bond $1,000.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon expected to take stand in own trial...
3
Springfield plans more neighborhood improvement efforts
4
Some Clark, Champaign schools start classes this week
5
Urbana’s Mercy Health receives 5-star ranking for Medicare, Medicaid
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top