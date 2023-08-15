Cases called included:

Brooklyn Bishop, 19, of 1924 Ontario Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaliyah M. Dodd, 20, of 201 Bellevue Ave., assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Dustin A. Greathouse, 34, of Dayton, assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jae D. Grigsby, 18, of Englewood, flee/elude police officer, continued, refused public defender, bond $25,000.

Tatia L. Henry, 52, of 3222 E. High St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Gina L. Lane, 62, of Englewood, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, refused public defender, bond $1,500.

Sherri L. Morris, 56, of 1916 Sierra, aggravated assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Jessica M. Parsons, 30, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Douglas Severs, 61, of 2365 W. First St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dakota W. Whitt, 30, disorderly, no contest, continued, bond $1,500.

Dakota W. Whitt, 30, criminal trespass, no contest, continued, bond $1,000.