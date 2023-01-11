Marques E. White Jr., 29, of 211 S. Shaffer St., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Brandon D. Allen, 37, of 425 Reames Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Virgil A. Beachum, 58, of 1706 Kenton St., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Brett M. Beamish, 29, of 2674 May St., assault, dismissed.

Stephanie N. Beechler, 29, of 910 Oak St., violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed.

Richard E. Burks IV, 27, of 1705 Maiden Lane, violate protection order, dismissed.

Charles J. Church, 46, of 1518 W. North St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Crystal D. Jenkins, 43, of 1326 Linden Ave., attempt, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Lee A. Mays, 40, of 118 S. Race St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted.

Scott R. Pride, 32, of 376 Stanton Ave., abduction, dismissed - indicted, corrupting with drugs, dismissed - indicted, domestic violence, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Spencer W. Puckett, 26, of 1612 Portage Path, theft, dismissed.

Alexandria M. Rose, 37, of Columbus, OH, OVI, continued, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Justin L. Smith, 27, of 411 Linden Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Malik D. Thompson, 22, of 3054 Colony Lane, burglary, dismissed.

Zachary C. Winget, 28, of 102 Seever, failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, attempt, bench warrant ordered.

Zachery C. Winget, 28, of 102 Seever St., DUS, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, validation sticker, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered.

Cody A. Kellum, 29, of Dayton, OH, breaking and entering, dismissed.

Corey A. Lambert, 23, of 2570 Myers Road, illegal possession/firearm/liquor/prem., dismissed.

Edward S. Stevens, 56, of Lalrobe, PA, trafficking drugs, dismissed - indicted.

Jacob A. Wood, 25, of Dayton, OH, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted.

Nefertari A. Alexander, 32, of Columbus, OH, complicity, dismissed - indicted, complicity, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lawaun D. Bass, 33, of Columbus, OH, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted.

Lindsey J. Dalton, 24, of Dayton, OH, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Ezibella C. Dudney, 27, of 2279 Columbus Ave., disorderly conduct, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Chad M. Foland, 41, of 2323 Irwin Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request, unauthorize use of vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request, hit skip, dismissed - prosecutor request, drive without valid license, dismissed - prosecutor request, DUS, dismissed - prosecutor request, lanes of travel, dismissed - prosecutor request, operating without use all s/b, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Chad M. Foland, 41, of 5198 Beard Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Chad M. Foland, 41, of 2323 Irwin Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lakelsey R. Tucker, 43, of 1112 Oakleaf Ave., OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, ALS terminated, fined $150, OVI/refusal, dismissed, speed, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.