Cases called included:

David L. Aiple Jr., 46, of 1129 W. High St., probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Brian M. Allender, 37, of South Vienna, strangulation, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Tyaren D. Brown, 21, of Huber Heights, firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Kimberly D. Carson, 57, of 4116 Imperial Drive, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 35, of 2980 Selma Road, driving under suspension, no contest, guilty, fine and costs due by 2/6/24 at 8:45 a.m., assessed costs $1,000.

Mitchell E. Jenkins, 37, of 559 Georgia Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Lea Elliot, bond $50,000.

Tyler R. Roberts, 36, of 437 W. Possum Road, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Austan B. Sawyer, 29, of South Vienna, failure to reinstate license guilty, guilty, fine and costs due by 1/24/24 at 8:45 a.m., assessed costs $400, operate without valid operator license, guilty, assessed costs $50, failure to control, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Austin B. Sawyer, 29, of 1173 Selma Road, felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Ashley Strelsky, bond $2,000.