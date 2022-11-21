Shelton E. Ream, 20, of 1402 Beacon, OVI, continued, underage possession/use alcohol, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Daniell J. A. Taylor Sr., 43, theft, continued, PD appointed.

Anthony A. Andrews, 42, of 501 S. Limestone St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Courtney Hayworth, 45, of Hilliard, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, expired registration, bench warrant ordered.

Sheila D. Shumaker, 75, of Piqua, OH, OVI, continued, refer to DIP, OVI/breath, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, speed, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Shawn M. Combs, 50, request for bail, dismissed.

Gregory S. Mckown Jr., 49, of Orient, OH, domestic violence, dismissed.

Timothy G. White, 42, of 2825 Columbus Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Abram Carpenter, 40, of 2753 1/2 Columbus Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jayona D. Strodes, 47, of 337 E. Johnson St., criminal damaging, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, group supervision, attend counseling, fined $350.