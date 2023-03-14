X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Dustan D. Conley, 27, of 2326 Irwin Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dustan D. Conleyean, 27, of 2326 Irwin Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 28, of 72 S. Freeman, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Harold E. Denney Jr., 32, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Allanmichel T. Ferryman, 26, of 1123 Farlow St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Konner L. Hileman, 29, of 205 E. Madison, probation violation warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $10,000.

Konner L. Hileman, 29, of 205 E. Madison, probation violation warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

