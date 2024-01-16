Current cases:
23CV0028: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the LB_Ranch Series V Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Craig Miller, Jason Miller, HEIR/BENEFICIARY, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown spouse of Craig Miller if any, John Does, Names Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Sylvia M. Miller and their unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouse of Sylvia M. Miller, Security National Bank, division of The Park national Bank, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, The City of Springfield, Ohio, a municipal corporation, foreclosure.
23CV0029: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Brooke C. Copeland, Berlain Perez Morales, foreclosure.
23CV0030: Ronald H. Inman v. Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Speedway LLC, personal injury.
23CV0031: Laura Ella Bragg, Paul Edward Bragg v. Acadia Insurance Group dba Encova Insurance, Allstream Logistics LLC, M.P. Dory Company, Ohio BWC, Roy E. Rose, Texas Mutual Insurance Company, complaint for damages.
23CV0032: Christopher D. Walker v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Topre America Corporation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
Marriage licenses:
Charles C. Tolley, 31, of Springfield, NDT engineer and Peyton M. Greenwood, 30, of Springfield, receptionist.
Property transfers:
Darlene Hastings to Justin and Alley D. Larocque, 7985 Detrick-Jordan Pike, New Carlisle; $0.
Charles W. and Kathy A. Hoover to Kathy A. Hoover, 3152 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $0.
Norman E. Rouch III to Jessica R. and Norman E. Rouch III, 3520 New Carlisle-St. Paris Road, New Carlisle; $0.
Daniel Z. Cox to Breann Blue, 52 W. Clark St., North Hampton; $120,000.
Jackie and Ellen McPeek to Jonah C. McGlaun, 7050 Troy Road, Springfield; $159,000.