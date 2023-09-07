Cases called included:

Brian R. Ball, 50, of Cincinnati, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, released on own recognizance bond.

Matthew A. Cooper Jr., 34, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Malaysia J. Darden, 26, of 1904 Park Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Ethan S. Gavin, 26, of 1810 E. Wittenberg Blvd., request for bail, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Ethan S. Gavin, 26, of 1810 E. Wittenberg Blvd., bench warrant returned from Springfield, guilty.

Cathrine L. Harkins, 66, of 4182 Old Springfield Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Gayla Morris, 35, of 644 Douglas Avenue, failure to reinstate license, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $400, marked lanes, guilty, assessed costs $100, no seat belt, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Francine M. Powell, 32, of 2020 Beatrice St., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Dianna L. Preston, 53, of 745 Villa Road, Apt. 135, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Francine A. Stahler, 75, of 2020 Beatrice St., child endangering, innocent, continued, CT appointed.

Harold D. L. Taylor, 37, of 2106 Morgan St., fugitive, innocent, continued, waiver of extradition signed.

John W. Watkins III, 32, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Daniel T. Anderson, 39, of 3314 Upper Valley Pike, strangulation, continued, DNQ, no contact with B. Anderson.

Teresa D. Bogart, 69, of 6180 Moorfield Road, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Cory W. Campbell, 34, of 910 E. Rose St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Anthony Cline, 31, of 915 Pine St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

James A. Craft, 30, of New Carlisle, weapons under disability, dismissed, carrying concealed weapon, dismissed.

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 32, of Columbus, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Steven B. Huffman, 53, of Lewistown, OVI, bench warrant ordered, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Steven L. Johnson, 39, of 2111 Elmwood Apt. 1, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Wiphny M. Legerme, 32, of 1612 Prospect St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Justin S. Price, 45, of 23 E. Cassilly, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Torey L. Raber, 35, of 1607 Overlook Drive, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Cassandra L. Roberts, 41, of New Carlisle, assault, bench warrant ordered.

James D. Apple, 53, of Minster, strangulation, dismissed.

Myles Burney, 21, of 2580 N. Limestone, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Myles Burney, 21, of 2580 N. Limestone St., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Triavona D. Day, 44, of 212 W. Parkwood Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Sean W. Doyle, 37, of 5870 Ballentine, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

William G. Dufner Jr., 39, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stormie L. Lay, 28, of 727 Sherman Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robby A. Madden, 37, of Columbus, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Skyler A. Wells, 34, of 2019 Elmsford St., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tabitha K. Aldrich, 35, of 809 Bellevue Ave., discharge of firearm, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to control, guilty, fined $150.

Skiler Hughes, 20, of 233 N. Bechtle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.