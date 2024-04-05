Jeremy L. Cooper, 35, of 837 Southfield Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Job De Jesuspalacious Moreno, 37, of 301 Selma Road, OVI, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by Oct. 15, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., assessed costs $375, drive without valid license, guilty, assessed costs $200, failure to drive on right, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Fernald Murat, 35, of 301 Franklin St., guilty, bond $2,500, warrant ordered.

Dontrell L. Shine, 32, of 124 Wilson Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Jereal D. Wells, 40, of 922 Linwood Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Robbie L. Brewer II, 30, of 1601 W. Main St., burglary, continued, bond amended to $15,000 community service/10%.

Molly M. Knisley, 27, of 1014 Clifton Ave., assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Luis Milanes, 68, of South Charleston, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Dennis J. Fultz, 24, of 1623 Woodward Ave., OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Wann Jean-Baptiste, 33, of 218 N. Greenmount Ave., burglary, continued, public defender appointed.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 58, of 1407 Beacon St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond remains $10000 community service, domestic violence, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.

Tevin L. Stewart, 31, of 1220 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

David W. Thomas Jr., 32, of 510 E. Madison Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond remains $25,000 community service, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond remains $5000 community service/10%.

Matthew M. Welliver, 31, of 417 1/2 Willard Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Brett M. Beamish, 30, of 2674 May St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Charles D. Blanton II, 36, of 1306 Rebert Pike, assault, dismissed.

Dyron M. Flack, 24, of 1912 W. Washington St., vandalism, continued, bond changed to OR.

Timothy L. Flint, 34, of 1322 Clifton Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, discharge of firearm, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ashley D. Helton, 39, of Urbana, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Vanessa S. Hoyt, 37, of Dayton, physical control, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, no costs for probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, no further driving offenses review 4/1/25 at 8:45 a.m.

Victoria J. Ripley, 23, of 820 Elm St., theft, bench warrant ordered.