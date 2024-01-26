Theodore A. Higgins, 36, of 124 Rice St., burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 419 W. Mulberry St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, bond $10,000.

Paul M. Pence, 55, of 739 Summer St., public defender appointed/PV denied, guilty, bond $10,000.

Juan Poroj, 21, of 623 Mason, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, assessed costs $500, drive without valid license, dismissed, head lights, dismissed.

Abraham Joseph, 33, of 272 Franklin St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Lazaria Beard, 23, of 1343 Vester Ave., Apt. C, theft, continued, eligible defendant, no contact with Hot Head Derr Road.

Joanna K. Stacey, 38, of 1750 Baker Road, Apt 25, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Eric C. Terrell, 42, of 27 Roseland Ave, W., theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Justin J. Bates, 34, of Bellefontaine, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, costs suspended as defendant indigent, 1 year no same or similar violations.

Jessica R. Bishop, 22, of 1924 Ontario Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Jamie L. Call, 29, of 1929 Hatcher Drive, Apt. A, criminal trespass, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, costs suspended as defendant indigent, stay off property at 30 Wittenberg.

Cynthia M. Grant, 51, of 2247 Sunnyland Blvd., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, costs suspended as defendant indigent, stay out of Walmart.

Derek M. Holmes, 33, of 1601 W. Main St., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 12 days suspended, 18 days credit for time served, costs suspended as defendant indigent.

Madison Y. Penwell, 21, of 42 W. High St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Brittany R. Perdue, 27, of Dayton, failure to disclose own personal information info, guilty, 21 days of jail with 21 days suspended, costs suspended as deft indigent, criminal trespass, guilty.

Melinda G. Webb, 39, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.