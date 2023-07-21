Cases called included:

Osmar Alvarado, 23, of Dayton, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on PMT fine and costs 7/20/23 and no further violation 1 year, assessed costs $100.

Devonn C. Brye, 24, of 1022 Sherman Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued, menacing, innocent, continued, menacing, innocent, continued, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Devonn C. Brye, 24, of 1022 Sherman Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Riley P. Haynes, 22, of 141 Kinnane Ave., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, bond $7,500.

Joseph W. Huber, 51, of 414 1/2 W. High St., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Jamie L. Morales, 26, of Hamilton, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Keesha E. Nickell, 41, of 1916 Victory Drive, public defender appointed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Miguel Romero, 37, of Dayton, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on PMT fine and costs 7/20/23 and no further violation 1 year, assessed costs $100.

Arthur L. Scroggins, 22, of 317 Monroe St., weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Travion A. Smith, 22, assault, innocent, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Gracie Troyer, 21, of Urbana, telecommunication harassment, continued, public defender appointed.

Terianna N. Owens, 18, of 1756 Delaware Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Aunesti R. Beard, 19, of 1901 W. Washington St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dyron M. Flack, 23, of 1912 W. Washington St., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Teresa M. Hastings, 31, of 514 Catherine St., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, no driving offenses for 1 year, fines and costs due by July 23. 2024 at 8:45 a.m., need not to appear if paid in full, fined $375.

Darian C. Rossitto, 30, of 360 N. Bird Road, theft, dismissed.

Lauren A. Tate, 20, of 910 S. Fountain Ave., assault, dismissed.