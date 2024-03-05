David Clark, 30, of 134 W. Southern Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Salena M. Durst, 21, of 413 N. Yellow Springs St., falsification, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Salena M. Durst, 21, of 413 N. Yellow Springs St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500.

Derek M. Holmes, 34, of 1113 Woodlawn Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Brian T. Jordan, 21, of 901 S. Wittenberg, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $7,500, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $500.

Spencer W. Puckett, 27, of 222 S. Plum St., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Joshua M. Schell, 34, of 229 N. Jackson St., making false alarms, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jacob T. Sederberg, 31, of 1750 Baker Road, Apt. 67, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting pub. service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Stephanie Stewart, 41, of Waverly, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Rural King, bond $2,500.

Stephanie Stewart Lynn, 41, of 2411 Doris Drive, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Gregory S. Workman, 19, of 1116 Linden Ave., window tint, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Markas S. Young, 36, of 1010 Olive St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.