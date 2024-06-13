Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
16 minutes ago
X

Cases called included:

Mark A. Duvall, 43, of 2432 Lexington Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim.

Lisa M. Facemire, 48, of 701 Woodlawn Ave., telecommunication harassment, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, telephone harassment, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua David Kedaitis, 21, of 2088 Sulky Trail, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bryce N. S. Malone, 26, of 326 Montgomery Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $15,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.

Anthony W. Wazniak, 38, of 2114 Hillside Ave., complicity, innocent, continued, bond remains, bond $5,000.

Erica S. Mccabeue, 30, of 827 S. Limestone St., theft, continued, bond remains 2,500 community service/10%.

Jordan Burroughs, 34, of 712 E. Madison Ave., OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, starting/backing, dismissed.

Julio A. Morales, 20, of 127 S. Southern Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, deft jailed for 10 day sentence, fined $500, drive without valid license, guilty, fined $50, speed, guilty, fined $50.

Yariel Cordova, 21, of Middletown, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

In Other News
1
New home build part of Springfield southside revitalization plan
2
Journey tribute Resurrection to rise Saturday at Summer Arts Festival
3
Clark County says Springfield responders can now use 9-1-1 computer...
4
Holiday help: Springfield volunteer program helps those in need through...
5
‘That dream has become a reality,’ researcher says about Springfield...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top