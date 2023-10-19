Cases called included:

Ryson O. Bullard, 44, of 1117 W. High St., driving under suspension, continued, released on own recognizance bond, operate vehicle without valid operator license, continued, fictitious plates, continued, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, menacing, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandy S. Nickels, 39, of 1308 Delta Road, Apt. B, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Austin R. Boyd., 35, of 2114 Hillside Ave., drive without owner consent, continued, public defender appointed.

James L. Cunningham, 51, of 1018 Tibbetts Ave., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

James L. Cunningham, 51, of 1018 Tibbetts Ave., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, continued, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Christina L. Hubert, 18, of Delphos, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Shandale Jacobs, 29, of Xenia, weapons under disability, continued, DNQ public defender.

Riley T. Bogard, 18, of 1516 Torrence Drive, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed.

Joel A. Davis, 37, of , criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Justin T. Dillon, 31, of 530 Linwood Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Rebecca N. Dixon, 18, of Louisville, KY, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Jamie L. Dowler, 35, of 1556 W. High St., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Deon Monroe, 42, of 1030 Old Columbus, possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Deon Monroe, 42, of 1030 Old Columbus Road, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, marked lanes, dismissed - prosecutor request, no seat belt, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kevin D. Murnahan, 61, of 820 W. North St., assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Bradley A. M. Reagan, 29, of 313 N. College Ave., strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyler R. Roberts, 37, of 437 W. Possum Road, falsification, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail concurrent with 22CRB1436, no cost for probation, probation to monitor compliance wit CP probation, fined $250, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, no contact with Rural King 1 year, no probation fees/to monitor compliance CP probation, fined $150, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, jail concurrent with 22CRB1436, no contact with Lowes Bechtle Ave 1 year, fined $150, falsification, dismissed, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Susan M. Ulliman, 62, of 756 Hilliard St., possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Susan M. Ulliman, 62, of 756 Hilliard St., speed, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lisa L. Waugh, 57, of 1055 Lagonda Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed, falsification, guilty, 180 days of jail, fine and costs suspended as defendant is indigent, jail time concurrent with 23CR0511 from Clark County Common Pleas Court, falsification, dismissed.