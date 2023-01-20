Christopher A. Giles, 46, of 1203 Beverly, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Walton L. Orum Jr., 40, of 1326 Linden Ave., OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, guilty, fines and costs suspended due to indigency, hit skip, innocent, dismissed, DUS, innocent, guilty, speed for conditions, innocent, dismissed, crossing yellow line, innocent, dismissed.

Aaron E. Dunn, 50, of 5820 Wynn Road, receiving stolen property, continued, NAPT.

Anthony D. Harris II, 26, of 1920 E. High St., Apt. 104, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Charles E. Womack Jr., 49, of Zanesfield, OH, kidnapping, dismissed - indicted, kidnapping, dismissed - indicted, felenious assault, dismissed - indicted, abduction, dismissed - indicted, abduction, dismissed - indicted.

Lane J. Andrus, 28, of 4730 Mesa Lane, OVI, guilty, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, costs of supervision to be paid to probation, ISP* must complete drug/alcohol assessment treatment and follow up, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.

Ravante D. Domanek, 22, of 1207 Burt St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Anthony A. M. Dovell, 27, of 3300 Stone Quarry Road, telephone harassment, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

William G. Dufner Jr., 38, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., theft, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail, review sentence for probation and/or drug treatment, fined $150.

Dashaun M. Faries, 25, of Washington Ch, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sophie Fields, 58, of New Carlisle, OH, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

April C. Gawlikowski, 29, of Dayton, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Walter U. Hernandez, 27, of 1107 Selma Road, assault, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Brendon O. Jeffrey, 28, of 535 Latimer Drive, OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, costs of supervision to be paid to probation department, group supervision, ALS terminated without fee, must attend a remedial driving course, no driving offenses while on probation, fined $375.

Steven M. Kramer, 30, of Rushylvania, OH, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

David S. May, 45, of Brookville, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cailus J. Parks, 51, of 155 E. Leffel Lane #214, theft, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Alana D. Raimey, 41, of New Carlisle, OH, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Juan L. Reyes Jr., 26, of 724 Summer St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.