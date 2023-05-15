Chris R. Johnson, 37, of 1116 Mason St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Cato L. B. Mayberry, 21, of 1145 Oak St., strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with K. Baxter, bond $1,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with K. Baxter, bond $500.

Taheed N. Moore, 22, of 1637 Woodward Ave., possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered, bond $100, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Sean Palmer, 27, of 570 Selma Road, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Jordan M. Scott, 31, of 932 W. Liberty, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, obstructing official business, innocent, continued.

Clara E. Thompson, 19, of 876 Stone Crossing Lane, OVI - under age comsumption amended to disregard of safety, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Joseph A. Brugger, 38, of 123 Brighton Road, child endangering amended to menacing, guilty, 12 months of probation, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 1 year probation/law abiding, consecutive to 23CRB00148, fine and costs to be paid in 4 months, fined $150.

Joseph A. Brugger, 38, of 123 Brighton Road, menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, suspended on 1 year probation/law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 2 months, fined $150, traffic signal, dismissed.

Caitlin N. Cutlip, 30, of 1601 Villa Road, theft amended to attempt, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, credit for time served, 12 months of probation, jail suspended on 1 year probation/law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 2 months, fined $200.

Jason F. Fisher, 50, of 828 Elm St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Randy W. Graham Jr., 29, of 711 Cypress St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Taelor B. Mcdanel, 22, of 23 N. Northern Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Bryan D. Wellmann, 57, of 4111 Sintz Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, terminate administrative license suspension without fees/motor vehicle form 2261 filed, complete 3 day program, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Jamie L. Call, 28, of 1947 Primm Drive, Apt. J, immunity prohibited cond. amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, defendant will do community service if fine and costs not paid by 11/14/23, fine and costs due by November 14, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., fined $150.

Adelzon P. Guox, 27, of 303 Johnson Ave., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due by September 27, 2023 @ 8:45 a.m., fined $375, driving under suspension, guilty, fined $100, failure to drive on right, guilty, fined $25, falsification, dismissed, physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment treatment and follow up, fine costs due by end of probation, no driving offenses for 1 year, fined $500.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 1145 S. Limestone St., burglary, continued, bond remains.

James R. A. Whitesell, 29, of 1951 Wilkes Drive, Apt. A, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeffery S. Anderson, 36, of 5060 Kerns Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, dui-drugs, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, fail to yield, bench warrant ordered.

Katelyn S. Henry, 29, of 2465 Lagonda Ave., menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Matthew Macalpine, 39, of 3375 Old Clifton Road, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Jordan A. Duff, 19, of Mechanicsburg, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Jarvis E. Johnson, 35, of Morganton, NC, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield turning left, bench warrant ordered, left of center, bench warrant ordered.

Dylan M. Lee, 20, of 2775 Dayton Rd., OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Jamie L. Owens, 57, of 511 E. Northern Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.