Breanna L. Carson, 26, of 1402 S. Fountain Ave., possession of drugs, continued, PD appointed.

Ernest W. Davis, 50, of Columbus, possession of drugs, continued, PD appointed.

Anthony J. Jordan, 38, of 4141 Wabash, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Andrew T. Orr, 42, of 5350 Selma Road, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Kelli Cantrell, 30, of 112 N. Florence St., theft, dismissed.

Kaleb A. Clem, 23, of South Charleston, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Daniel T. Davis, 33, of 1722 Salem Dr., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Timothy Lee Flint, 32, of 602 W. High St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Cameron Peter Martin, 27, of 1000 E. Pleasant Ave., OVI, dismissed, DUS, guilty, fined $400, speed, guilty, fined $100.

Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 29, of 1018 W. High St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua M. Wilson, 33, of 2709 Elmore Dr., resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Christopher L. Beaty, 26, of 1314 Delta Road Apt. F, intimidation of victim, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, criminal trespass, guilty.

William Alan Cunningham, 38, of 816 E. John St. Apt. A, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 180 days jail, 90 suspension, 2 days CTS, jail reviewable.

Michael W. Webster Sr., 75, of Dayton, weapons while intoxicated, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, jail suspension if no charges in 2 years, fined $250.