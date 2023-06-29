Cases called included:

Justin J. Biles, 37, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Antwain Cleary, 31, of Detroit, MI, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Aaron T. Kidd, 51, of 2624 Lexington Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Bennie King IV, 32, of 1927 Superior Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Dustin M. Lower, 47, of 19 S. Light St., obstructing justice, dismissed, falsification, dismissed.

Erlande Marcadieu, 26, of 1135 E. John St., Apt. E, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no new offences pay fine and costs Dec. 14 2023, no further incidents with victim, assessed costs $150.

Jennifer Neal, 42, of 431 Linden Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

John Reedy, 38, of Catawba, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Christopher W. Applegate, 42, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Brocke S. Cook, 35, of 237 Lowry Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Brocke S. Cook, 35, of 237 Lowry, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Caleb J. Cunningham, 42, of 1210 Torrence Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Satia K. Dunson, 27, of Columbus, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Joshua A. Hearn, 34, of 1425 Lexington Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.