Sierra N. Brickman, 30, of 421 1/2 N. Race St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $20,000.

Allen M. Craig, 35, of 2735 1/2 Merritt St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Jack Davis, 34, of London, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Stacey N. Fulco, 22, of 1506 Mound St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Aaron Jacolby Hunt, 35, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, continued, bond $1,000.

Cody L. Kiser, 33, of 1016 Tibbetts Ave., vehicular vandalism, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with David Williams, bond $10,000, felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Daniel Clark, bond $20,000.

Cody L. Kiseree, 33, of 502 E. Pleasant St., assault, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Cody L. Kiser Sr., 33, of 1733 W. Mulberry St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Cody L. Kiser Sr., 33, of 1016 Tibbetts Ave., jaywalking, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher Matthews, 35, of London, wildlife violation, guilty, assessed costs $40.

Thomas D. Morgan, 50, aggravated robbery, continued, warrant ordered.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Johaun W. Sparks, 26, of 939 Pine St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Christy J. Stilner, 26, of South Vienna, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Keelee A. Vanhoose, 18, of 920 Gothic St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jorge L. Gomez, 31, of 840 E. John St., Apt. D, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Jack R. Morgan, 22, of Oswego, IL, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, credit for time served, 5 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $250, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Van Velazquez, 24, of 213 Shaffer, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, Dr. without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Virginia M. Hennis, 37, of 208 Sturgeon St., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Tamar D. Echols, 19, of 125 The Post Road, Apt. K, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 15 days of jail with 15 days suspended, jail suspended on condition of payment of fine and costs before review, fined $150.

Deanna M. Blumenschein, 27, of Urbana, theft, continued, report to probation weekly for drug testing, public defender appointed, theft, continued, report to probation for weekly drug testing, public defender appointed, theft, continued, report to probation for weekly drug testing, public defender appointed.

Stanley J. Dornon, 28, of 915 W. Mulberry St., OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Darryl A. Bishop, 18, of 1924 Ontario Ave., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Trent A. Gilbert Jr., 25, of 642 S. Center St., OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, traffic control device, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Jessica R. Bishop, 22, of Fairborn, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Deanna M. Blumenschein, 27, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, continued, report to probation for weekly drug testing, public defender appointed.

