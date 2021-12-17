Hamburger icon
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Brian L. Barker, 45, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted.

David C. Caroppol, 41, of New Carlisle, failure to control, continued, or bond.

Dwight D. Combs, 37, of New Carlisle, weapons under disability, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Brian W. Frantz Jr., 29, of 819 Elm St., aggravated robbery, innocent, continued, refused eligible INT, bond $35,000.

Cara L. Graham, 29, of 2216 Erie Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, OVI, innocent, continued, DUS, innocent, continued, speed, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, delinquent PD, or bond.

Diondre M. Holley, 30, fugitive, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond set at “no bond.”

Michael S. Humphrey, 54, of 3001 Middle Urbana #240, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, drug/alcohol assessment conducive of bond, or bond.

Chastity N. Jennings, 28, of 2365 W. 1st St. Lot 15, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Lonnie Arthur Merrill Jr., 47, of 318 N. Light St. Apt. C, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Zavier Newman, 19, of 535 Zeller Ave., aggravated robbery, innocent, continued, delinquent PD, bond $35,000.

Kleef Gregory Cayo, 24, of 2590 N. Limestone 201, speed, dismissed.

Rodney S. Walker, 36, of 1431 W. Main St., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Melissa D. Sanning, 47, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, PD appointed.

William L. Haney, 52, of New Carlisle, use/possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Dominique Harris Sr., 30, of 970 Lagonda Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

