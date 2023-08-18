Cases called included:

Jamie L. Call , 29, of 1947 Primm Drive, Apt. J, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Katelyn S. Henry, 29, of 2465 Lagonda Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Mark A. Jones, 64, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered.

Brandy M. Mcblane, 44, of 1223 Gonder St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Darrin J. Pollock Jr., 33, of 1016 Sunset Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Darrin J. Pollock Jr., 33, of 1115 Selma Road, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $7,500.

Maleek R. Reynolds, 27, of 316 1/2 W. Euclid, weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jeffery J. Sahnd, 42, of New Carlisle, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Taniyah Britt, 25, of Marysville, fugitive, continued, waives extradition.

Brandon W. Fent, 28, of 810 Bellevue Ave., OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension remains, fined $250, OVI/refusal, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Corinna Justice, 25, of Enon, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Brooke E. Mefford, 30, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, vicious dog, bench warrant ordered, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered, fail to register dog, bench warrant ordered, vicious dog, bench warrant ordered, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered.

Kellie M. Yearout, 30, of 5783 Winfield, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $400, driving under suspension, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.

Kahnia Clay, 19, of 218 E. Euclid Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Kristy M. Cox, 40, of South Charleston, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond.

Jacon W. Gamber, 31, of Medway, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, must continue current counseling, provide all releases and info to parole officer, fined $100, assault, dismissed.

Nasavion C. Grooms, 19, of 424 W. Pleasant St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Lamontae T. Jacobs, 24, of 256 Klobdenz, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kaylee B. Lewis, 21, of 1214 Ferndale Lane, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Hannah K. Primm, 26, of Enon, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Henry D. Webster, 56, of 2766 Dwight Road, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment and treatment, to have mental health assessment, attend driver’s intervention program by Dec. 11, 2023, fined $375.