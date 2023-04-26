Dontrae M. Sparks, 24, strangulation, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Marthea J. Williams, 39, of 423 E. Grand Ave., felonious assault, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 32, of 1538 W. Clark St., falsification, continued, public defender appointed, obstructing official business, continued, unreasonable noise, continued, OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Cody L. Kiser, 33, of 1016 Tibbetts Ave., vehicular vandalism, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Gayla D. Morris, 34, of 644 S. Douglas Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

John E. Moss Jr., 28, of Columbus, assault, dismissed.

Corey W. Piper, 52, of Urbana, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Levi W. Rigsby, 28, of 4702 High St., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed.

Gary E. Willmeth, 67, of 18 N. Jackson St., improper use of 911, continued, public defender appointed.

Sierra N. Brickman, 30, of 421 1/2 N. Race St., assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Marvin W. Curtsinger Jr., 44, of Middletown, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Gayla D. Morris, 34, of 644 S. Douglas Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Holly A. Shaw, 34, of 909 Pine St., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Justin T. Dillon, 30, of 1824 W. Washington St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Michael J. Ferrell, 25, of 1168 S. Western Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, unauthorized plates, dismissed.

Ethan S. Gavin, 26, of 1810 Wittenberg Blvd. E, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Rachael L. Howard, 24, of 1826 S. Center Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Racheal L. Howard, 24, of 1826 S. Center Blvd., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

Sabian C. Pack, 29, of 352 N. Isabella St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, defendant to be on scram at defendant’s costs for 60 days, to be tested frequently for first 90 days of probation, fined $500, OVI, dismissed.

Asheanna A. Robinson, 23, of 453 Selma Road, felonious assault, dismissed.

Henry D. Webster, 55, of 2766 Dwight Road, OVI, continued, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Leon E. White, 61, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, child endangering, dismissed.

Leon E. White, 61, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine and costs suspended as is indigent, get a valid drivers license, no sami or similar offense for 1 year, drive without valid license, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.