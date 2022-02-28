Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Cases called included:

Franklin Hatton Jr., 34, request for bail, dismissed.

Craig J. Ludlow, 27, of 1433 Lamar Drive, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

Michael Ray Parks, 20, of 2716 Dale Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no brake lights, bench warrant ordered, operating w/o use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Simms, 36, of 741 Dwight Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Billy J. Barth, 54, of Moscow, drug para-marijuana, guilty, fined $150, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspension on no further alcohol or drug, fined $250.

Da’ron L. Coleman, 25, of Dayton, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Stephanie D. Johnson, 53, of 248 St. George Place, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Daniel Kennedy, 23, of Medway, assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Donald D. Rice, 55, of 1809 Summit Street, littering, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Michael L. Ward, 40, of 411 N. Belmont Ave., f/pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, fictitious plates, dismissed.

Timothy G. White, 41, of 2825 Columbus Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Cheyanne Willis, 20, of 110 W. Auburn, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Being the Ricardo shows the tragedy behind the comedy
3
Mental health board announces new director for treatment, prevention...
4
Coronavirus: Weekly cases continue to decline in Clark, Champaign...
5
Community Blood Center drive slated for March
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top