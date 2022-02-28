Billy J. Barth, 54, of Moscow, drug para-marijuana, guilty, fined $150, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspension on no further alcohol or drug, fined $250.

Da’ron L. Coleman, 25, of Dayton, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Stephanie D. Johnson, 53, of 248 St. George Place, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Daniel Kennedy, 23, of Medway, assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Donald D. Rice, 55, of 1809 Summit Street, littering, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Michael L. Ward, 40, of 411 N. Belmont Ave., f/pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, fictitious plates, dismissed.

Timothy G. White, 41, of 2825 Columbus Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Cheyanne Willis, 20, of 110 W. Auburn, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.