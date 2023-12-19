Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
1 hour ago
X

Cases called included:

Kervens Cherry, 25, of 132 Delcourt Drive, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Kervens Cherry Jr., 25, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Kervens Cherry, 25, criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 7 days of jail, assessed costs $100.

Jerry R. Clifford Sr., 47, of 226 S. Race St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact, eligible defendant.

Mitchell E. Jenkins, 37, of 324 Ludlow Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, dismissed, bond $10,000.

Dilmar Lopez, 36, of 1909 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, continued, bond $2,500, child endangering, continued, bond $2,500.

Brittany R. Perdue, 27, of 209 W. Center St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Haitian immigrants face unsafe, crowded housing conditions in...
3
Fruitcake facts: What to know about the maligned dish
4
What’s happening this week: Grief support group, homebuyer class and...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top