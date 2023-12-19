Cases called included:
Kervens Cherry, 25, of 132 Delcourt Drive, criminal trespass, dismissed.
Kervens Cherry Jr., 25, criminal trespass, dismissed.
Kervens Cherry, 25, criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 7 days of jail, assessed costs $100.
Jerry R. Clifford Sr., 47, of 226 S. Race St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact, eligible defendant.
Mitchell E. Jenkins, 37, of 324 Ludlow Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, dismissed, bond $10,000.
Dilmar Lopez, 36, of 1909 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, continued, bond $2,500, child endangering, continued, bond $2,500.
Brittany R. Perdue, 27, of 209 W. Center St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.