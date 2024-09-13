Cynthia Day, 59, of 401 E. Northern Ave., illegal sale tobacco pro., guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 2 year law abide, fine and costs due within 30 days, assessed costs $150.

Kayleen Roberts, 38, of 939 Oak St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond remains 2,500 community service.

Joshua Ory IV, 36, of 401 E. Northern Ave., weapons under disability, continued, bond remains.

Steven R. Randall II, 46, of 1629 E. Pleasant St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Timothy Sowards III, 26, strangulation, continued, no contact with victim.

Richard L. Whaley, 58, of 941 Rice St., violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Quentin K. Baxter, 31, of 1370 Warder St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Michelle L. Brickman, 41, of 1219 Albermrle Road, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Michael W. Buckland, 33, of Vandalia, drug paraphernalia offense, dismissed.

Michael W. Buckland, 33, of Vandalia, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, to serve 3 consecutive days. report 11/29/24 at 9 a.m., group supervision, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due no later than 30 days before end, of probation, defendant may do driver’s intervention program for 3 days, if placed on probation in CP Case, probation will transfer to common pleas., fined $375, driving under suspension, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Logan Castle, 28, of 1908 Elaina Drive, theft amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Ty’Keshia Crockran, 34, of 724 E. Northern Ave., inducing panic, dismissed, making false alarms, guilty, 180 days of jail, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, 180 days jail susp balance credit time served, no costs for supervision.

Bradley J. Dunn, 30, of Portsmouth, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group supervision, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, ignition interlock required, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $525, drive without valid license, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed.

Brittany S. Griffin, 21, of 117 N. Florence St., domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

John P. Leffel Jr., 19, of South Charleston, OVI, dismissed, right of way public vehicle, guilty, fine/costs due by Oct. 15, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., fined $5.

Julie A. Moore, 51, of 1322 Linden Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Victoria J. Ripley, 24, of Xenia, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, credit time served/suspend balance, obtain employment, review for probation compliance, no new offenses,, employment, restitution, fine and costs, fined $100.

James Scott, 29, of 1586 Regent Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.