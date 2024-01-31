Sean Denlis, 32, of 2607 Lagonda Ave., Apt. A, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Sean Denlis, 32, of 2607 Lagonda Ave., Apt. A, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Darrell T. Farmer, 33, of 350 E. John St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,000, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of 510 E. Madison Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Carrie A. Powers, 58, address unknown, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Harry J. Rice, 53, of 1819 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaron J. Salyers, 26, of 1004 Park Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeremiah A. Vogt, 22, of Richwood, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond set at “no bond”.

Precious R. L. Adams, 22, of 1957 Portage Path, OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed.

Robert A. Banks, 38, of 1717 Columbus Ave., theft, continued, no bond pending sentencing, theft, continued, no bond pending sentencing.

Brayden C. Boyer, 18, of 634 E. Euclid Ave., discharge of firearms, dismissed, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed, felonious assault, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Robert E. Chaney III, 20, of 605 Linwood Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed.

Terri L. Epperson, 37, of New Carlisle, OVI, guilty, 12 months of probation, 60 days of jail with 54 days suspended, fine/costs due within 3 months, fined $375.

Dwain M. Garrett, 35, of London, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Dennis A. Johnson, 29, of 5326 S. Charleston Pike, strangulation, continued, did not qualify for public defender.

Donnell J. Mcmullen, 45, of 102 N. Florence, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Aaron P. Moore, 37, of 830 E. Cecil St., aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Autumn J. Smith, 43, of 236 W. Singer St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Richard L. Stahlberg, 25, of 2114 Hillside Ave., theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christy J. L. Stiltner, 27, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William P. Bussey, 37, of Fairborn, complicity, continued, eligible defendant.

Charles B. Milton, 48, of 4547 Willowbrook Drive, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Tryquan M. Threats, 20, of 615 N. Mason St., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Julian Craig, 21, of 1318 Amherst Road, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

James A. Hannon, 50, of 318 S. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, costs due w/in 90 days, no contact with Wing Stop, Cassano’s or Burger King, no same or similar offenses for 1 year.

William Paulsen, 62, of 1315 Vester Ave., Apt. 308, driving under suspension amended to drive without valid license, guilty, insurance shown, pay fine/costs in 90 days, fined $100.

Christi A. Riley, 36, of 1118 W. North St., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, to stay out of Kohl’s, fined $50.

Christy J. Stiltner, 27, of 1318 W. Jefferson, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, defendant indigent fine and costs suspended.