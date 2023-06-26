Cases called included:

Jesse L. Bray, 56, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Kyle M. Harris, 32, of 1832 Warder St., criminal damaging, dismissed, burglary, dismissed, strangulation, dismissed, theft, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Kyle M. Harris, 32, of 415 Gallagher Street, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed.

Ryanne K. Kennealy, 43, of 1503 St. Paris Road, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Angela J. Massie, 37, of 524 W. Clark St., interfer. with custody, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Jasmin C. Peterson, 25, of 536 Rosewood Ave., assault, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Larence E. Smith Jr., 40, of South Vienna, aggravated menacing, continued, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Lawrence E. Smith Jr., 40, of South Vienna, theft, dismissed.

Daniele N. Ward, 34, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Bonnie M. Brunet, 42, of 830 W. Main St., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed.

Joseph M. Ryder, 33, of 1235 Vester Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Abdi W. Weli, 28, of Yellow Springs, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, marked lanes, dismissed.

Jerry G. White, 36, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Dylan M. Ackley, 26, of 678 Homeview Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jennifer N. Drugmand, 41, of 1934 Jordan Drive, Apt. C, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon M. Houston, 29, of 625 Rice St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mitchell E. Jenkins, 37, of 559 Georgia Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Taheed N. Moore, 22, of 1637 Woodward Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 90 days jail, 87 suspended, 3 days credit for time served for driver’s intervention program, 1 year probation, defendant to complete alcohol/drug/chemical dependency program and, any recommended treatment, fined $375.

Timothy G. Moredock, 40, of Pleasant Plain, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dennis B. Raver, 48, of 1625 Irwin Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Chantelle L. Robinson, 35, of 2735 Morton Drive, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Regina D. Rosvanis, 42, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jonathan R. Vanhoose, 37, of 5940 Morris Road, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyler R. Gordon, 33, of 1326 Delta Road, Apt. F, failure to comply, dismissed.

William C. Hoskins II, 42, of 266 W. Brent Drive W., Apt. M, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Danielle N. Johnson, 37, of 2703 Dwight Road, Lot 8, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Anthony D. Trent, 45, of 223 W. Grand Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Joseph E. Marlowe, 46, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, guilty, 60 days of jail, 60 day concurrent w/prison time, fined $200.