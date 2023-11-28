Cases called included:

Pierre J Dorvil, 53, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued.

Julio Elvena, 32, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Paul Espich, 39, of Springfield, driving without owner consent, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, drug paraphernalia offense, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, driving under suspension, innocent, continued, display of license plates, innocent, continued, no seat belt, innocent, continued.

Logan Gallagher, 25, of Urbana, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order, bond $5,000, disrupting public service, continued.

Robert K. Grace, 37, of Oxford, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OVI, innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued.

Gerald L. Massie Jr., 35, of Springfield., resisting arrest, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, operating without valid operating license, continued, failure to control, continued.

Isabella R. Mcintire-Dasilv, 21, of Jamestown, OVI, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Marcia M. Meadows, 33, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Justin Ryan Morgan, 44, of New Carlisle, assault, continued.

Richard A. Owings, 39, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order, bond $2,500, assault, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, resisting arrest, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Vanessa K. Pikey, 35, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/blood, continued, driving under suspension, continued, speeding, continued.

James A. Ragland, 52, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order.

John C. Robinson Jr., 46, of Springfield, driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, failure to control, continued, aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $35,000, felonious assault, continued.

Keith L. Roe, 60, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order.

Kristina R. Skaggs, 29, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Anthony Staas, 30, of West Milton, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond, assault, continued.

Brandon C. L. Swartz, 34, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, display of plates, innocent, continued.

Cameron Taylor Dupree, 24, of Springfield, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, driving without valid license, continued, speed for conditions, continued, fail to register, continued.

Jason C. West, 46, of Springfield, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order.

Keison D Wilkins, 21, of Trotwood, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, driving without valid license, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Alexander Williams, 34, of London, theft, continued, criminal trespass, continued.