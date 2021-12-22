Mark A. Jones, 62, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Harley W. Riggs Sr., 30, of 1164 Selma Road, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, DNQ PD, NAPT, OR bond.

Jacob K. Roberts, 25, of 1834 Troy Road, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

John D. Scott, 43, of 22 N. Jackson, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.

Lowell A. Short, 41, of 1628 Cypress St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000, violation of TPO, continued, disrupting public service, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Tryquan M. Threats, 18, of 729 Rice St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, dismissed.

James A. Burgess, 60, of 282 Buxton Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $500.

Angelica Hagans, 30, of 1828 Washington, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted.

Randy L. Hollingshead, 36, of 2740 Lindair Drive, criminal damaging/endangering, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, sweage system must be operational by 4/1/22, defendant is to vacate property by 12/23/21, fined $500.

Jessica L. Kiblinger, 45, of 4457 Troy Road, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, distracting driving, dismissed - prosecutor request, speed for conditions, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Patrick J. Kmitt, 28, of Seville, OH, DUS, dismissed, open container, dismissed, parking on highway, dismissed.

Marshall Smith, 64, of 1022 E. John St. Apt. 3, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted, attempt, dismissed - indicted.

Michael F. Wallace, 27, of 725 Villa Road Apt. 122, weapons under disability, dismissed - prosecutor request, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stephen M. Ault, 40, of 325 W. Columbia, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Thomas K. Blake Sr., 45, of 913 W. Grand Ave., OVI, continued, NAPT.

Elizabeth M. Bruce, 19, of 2500 Signal Hill Road, offenses/underage persons, dismissed.

Ahmad T. A. Bubek, 24, of 725 Villa Road, buy/furnish beer/liquor, dismissed, illegal sale tobacco pro., guilty, fined $200.

Aaron K. Corvin, 45, of 826 E. Cecil St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Loubert Homme, 32, of 1136 E. John St. Apt. 14, assault, dismissed.

James E. Logan II, 48, of 411 N. Western Ave., assault, dismissed.

Darryl L. Moore Jr., 45, of 1719 Mound St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Zavier Newman, 19, of 535 Zeller Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Jeffrey T. Potter Jr., 28, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Tyler C. Sweitzer, 26, domestic violence, continued, assault, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - indicted, criminal trespass, dismissed, use/possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Heather N. Bowshier, 37, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road Lt. 181, vandalism, dismissed.

Brandon J. Burkes, 41, of Columbus, OH, OVI, guilty, 40 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 24 months of probation, electronic monitoring, 18 months of driver license suspension, treatment and program, restricted plates, ignition lock, fined $750, speed, dismissed.

Brian W. Frantz Jr., 29, of 819 Elm St., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Darius A White, 23, of 662 W. Mulberry St., menacing by stalking reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $150, menacing, dismissed.