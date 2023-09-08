Cases called included:

Jeremy D. Bradley, 23, aggravated trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Anthony Cline, 31, of 915 Pine St., domestic violence, innocent, dismissed.

Destiny G. Collier, 18, of 670 Maumee Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered.

James P. Doyle, 39, of 2416 Balsam Drive, ride bicycle on sidewalk, bench warrant ordered, bond $750.

James P. Doyleatrick, 39, of 2416 Balsam Drive, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $750, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered, misconduct at emergency, bench warrant ordered.

Alfredo Fernando, 21, of 345 Oakwood, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered.

Norris E. Mitchell, 44, of Marysville, domestic violence, innocent, continued, DNQ, released on own recognizance bond.

Dianna L. Preston, 53, of 745 Villa Road, Apt. 135, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

George A. Pennington Jr., 66, of 1100 Dayton Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Kervens Cherry, 25, of 2850 E. Main St., Apt. 40, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Djoudelca Gedeon, 25, of 1590 E. High St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Francine A. Stahler, 75, of 2020 Beatrice St., child endangering, continued, CT appointed.

Harold D. L. Taylor, 37, of 2106 Morgan St., fugitive, continued, waiver of extradition signed.