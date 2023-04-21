Shania F. Hilderbrand, 26, of 1005 Garfield Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Machelle L. Kraus, 20, of 1432 Woodward, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Galindo Lopez, 25, of 108 W. Jefferson St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Charles J. Pyles, 45, of 3110 E. Sherwood Park Drive, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, obstructing justice, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jason Rice, 44, of 214 1/2 E. Pleasant St., telephone harassment, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Leyver P. Santizo, 21, of 365 S. Belmont, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Mckenzie R. Walls, 22, of Urbana, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender.

Mckenzie R. Wallsae, 22, of Urbana, disregard safety-private, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender.

Joseph H. Doss, 45, of Urbana, violation of temporary protection order amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.

Zachary J. Worthy, 28, of Mansfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

James D. Casey, 55, of 2712 Dorothy Lane, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail, 6 months of probation, fine and costs suspended due to indigency, credit time served suspend balance, if sentenced to jail time on felony probation will term.

Jennifer A. Downing, 59, of Vandalia, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Carlos M. Fuentes Roque, 23, of Rosedale, MD, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, open container, dismissed, follow too close, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Kody Harris, 41, of Dayton, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, parking, dismissed.

Rachael L. Howard, 24, of 1826 S. Center Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Racheal L. Howard, 24, of 307 E. McCreight Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Racheal L. Howard, 24, of 1826 S. Center Blvd., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

Racheal L. Howard, 24, of 1826 S. Center Blvd, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Machele L. Kraus, 20, of 810 S. Burnett Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension remains, fined $50.

Bradley Miller, 32, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, 6 months of probation, 90 days jail, credit for time served, suspend balance, fined $100.

Fernald Murat, 34, of 1706 Woodward Ave., OVI, guilty, 3 days credit for time served, 6 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $375.

Kamel Y. Rizkalla, 67, of Pearl River, NY, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, fined $150, marked lanes, dismissed.

Richard Satterwhite, 57, of Cincinnati, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Chester D. Shoup, 37, of 1719 Mound St., fugitive, dismissed.

Desiree C. Slone, 28, of South Vienna, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher C. Ward, 25, of 1170 Gonder St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.