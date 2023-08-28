Cases called included:

Jasmine E. V. Baskin, 31, of Dayton, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Douglas K. Cox, 27, of 4037 Springfield-xenia Road, firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Jason A. Dixon, 43, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

William G. Dufner Jr., 39, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with B. Mefford, bond $10,000.

Jan M. Evans, 37, of 744 N. Belmont, no bond pending probation violation hearing, guilty.

Steven L. Johnson, 39, of 2111 Elmwood, Apt. 1, weapons under disability, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Carlos A. Perez Munoz, 22, of 506 Rose St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Phillip P. Saunders, 39, of Urbana, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Phillip P. Saunders, 39, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Lowes.

Phillip P Saunders, 39, of Urbana, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Abigail L. Boswell, 51, of 112 Titus Road, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Christopher E. Maye, 36, of Miamisburg, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, no further offences, fined $500.

Juan Pascual, 31, of 1512 Clay St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, must complete any treatment recommended by probation off, fined $500.

Mario V. Perez, 20, of 1578 Highland Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, must complete any treatment recommended by probation off, fined $500.

Jaquan L. Reed, 28, of 420 W. Southern Ave., OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Velazqu M. Roblero, 25, of 312 Bellevue Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days jail, 157 suspended, 3 days credit for time served for driver’s intervention program, no like offs, pay fine and costs by 5/30/2024, fined $500, drive without valid license, dismissed, red light, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Stephen A. Jackson Jr., 54, of 1113 S. Limestone St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kristine Logan.

Aidan S. Herbert, 24, of Fairborn, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program.

John M. Stevens, 62, of 627 Upper Valley Pike, violation of temporary protection order, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, fined $150.